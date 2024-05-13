Strategies vs (China’s) LGU Infiltration

The case of Bamban Mayor Alice Leal Guo of Tarlac has gone viral after the Senate made inquiries led by Senators Risa Hontiveros and Win Gatchalian. This is a blessing in disguise because it has awakened us and triggered fears of a potential massive infiltration of our LGUs from the provincial, and municipal down to the barangay levels.

This is worse than a military occupation. It is a takeover of our basic governance. We will become a vassal, a province of China, led by the nose of a China-controlled government from top to bottom. It is unacceptable yet, so far, unstoppable.

China’s goal is to finally put in their own man as president, whether Duterte or another guy. A recent anti-Marcos rally led by Duterte was a preview — well-planned, well-organized, well-funded, complete with a mob of hakot kids, and an oversupply of streamers. But it failed, for it lacked the soul of sincere protestors.

Mayor Guo may soon be charged with involvement with the outlawed POGO, which set up shop in a Bamban compound that she partly owns. As soon as she became mayor, Chinese investors started moving in, building for starters a mall and an apartment building, presumably for more incoming Chinese.

The Chinese have an elaborate takeover plan, as in Bamban. They have a detailed training program for their Manchurian candidates way in advance. They allocate huge funds for the takeover. The success or failure of the Bamban model will carve out the destinies of hundreds of other potential cities and towns.

The basic highly successful modus operandi of the Chinese, the most essential part of their grand plan, is simple — buy everyone and every institution. So far, they have been unstoppable because they are just oozing with money, and we are helplessly poor and/or greedy and cannot refuse gifts. So strategy no. 1 is to stop this practice — not an easy thing to do.

The Chinese have been buying everyone everywhere for the past decade. If they can easily buy sway well-salaried UN officials in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) to suppress articles exposing China’s environmental crimes in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), what more us who are lower in the food chain?

Tony Claparols, a member of the IUCN, the (United Nations-led) world’s largest and most diverse environmental network, writes:

“During the last IUCN World Conservation in Jeju, we filed a motion to protect the Spratlys and declare it an international marine Peace Park, as the coral colonies there are the richest in the world and they replenish the Pacific Ocean day in and day out. The entire plenary was for it but the chair shelved it, as he was paid, and the president was Chinese. Truly a sad day for the environment.”

Strategy 2 involves identifying and shaming the gift recipients. In Filipino culture, shaming criminals is worse than mauling or jailing them. When they lose face, they are sometimes forced to leave their communities. This plan needs to have an organization, preferably non-government advocates who have funds from rich supporters. The plan involves an effective and brave media group to publicize the crimes of the powerful. The plan also needs a charismatic powerful leader who will be tasked with running after equally powerful politicians.

Strategy 3 is to create a youth component within the organization, a team of 1) young techies to handle all internet and social media concerns; 2) writers to churn out effective incisive hard hitting devil-may-care articles; 3) PR practitioners and publicists with access to media to push what the writers write.

Strategy 4 is to create a small influential lobby group to convince PBBM to do something about this. He has a critical role in stopping this Chinese tsunami. He also has the funds for the non-government organization.

If the Chinese are organized and well-funded, we have to be equally organized, even if we have just one-tenth of their funds. If push comes to shove, we may be forced to solicit the help of the US, even the CIA, a prospect we have to be cautious about because it is fraught with traps and unpredictable quid pro quos we may not be able to handle.