Kick out impostors

The maneuver of the Public Estates Authority Tollway Corp. (PEATC) to take over the operations of the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) through a Court of Appeals petition for a writ of mandamus goes against the grain of the privatization thrust of the government.

Arguing that the contract between PEATC and the CAVITEX Infrastructure Corp. (CIC) lapsed in 2021, the latter a unit of the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) which is not even mandated to go into the tollways business, wanted the CIC parent Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. to turn over the toll road business.

The target is the toll collections, as service is not even on the minds of those seeking to take over CAVITEX. The operations and management (O&M) business was turned over to PEATC in 2022.

“The full O&M of MCTEP (Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project or CAVITEX) had been turned over to PEATC since January 2022 after a Transition Committee was constituted which thoroughly discussed the turnover issues. Hence, PEATC cannot claim that it does not have the O&M of MCTEP,” the CIC indicated.

The PEATC parent is not equipped to operate and manage the roadway.

According to CIC, while the O&M for MCTEP has been turned over to PEATC, “its mother company PRA keeps requesting CIC to renew the service contracts for the expressway, such as for the electronic toll collection, facilities maintenance, incident response, accident clearing, and towing.”

Realizing that it does not have the resources and equipment to run the roadway, PRA still backed PEATC’s court action to wrest control of CAVITEX.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) is keen on taking over the O&M by buying out the remaining interest of the government, which recently petitioned to handle not just the expressway management but the toll collection as well.

Toll Regulatory Board records showed that CIC’s concession agreement will not lapse until 24 May 2033 for the first segment of the project, on 24 May 2048 for segments 2 to 3B, and on 20 April 2046 for segment 4 and the extension.

The mandamus petition which seeks to compel CIC to surrender CAVITEX to PEATC seems to have been triggered by the MPTC’s suggestion to privatize the roadway. MPTC offered to buy out PRA’s 10-percent stake in the CAVITEX toll operations.

The offer was meant to uphold the setup in other public-private partnership (PPP) projects where the private concessionaire manages and develops the government assets.

Under the current setup, PEATC is in charge of the expressway’s O&M. MPTC’s CIC, meanwhile, is tasked with the design, finance, and construction of the toll roads.

The PRA unit is not the right agency to manage the CAVITEX operations.

PEATC officer-in-charge Dioscoro Esteban, who is now facing multiple charges that the CIC filed before the Ombudsman, does not have the competence to run a complex business operation such as CAVITEX.

His resumé showed that aside from being a director of PRA before assuming the OIC post at PEATC, his most notable job was being a former national chairman of the Livelihood Committee of the political party PDP-Laban.

He also has a Master’s degree as a “Divinity Graduate” of the International Study for Global Leadership, among other quirky accolades.

Esteban, who seems to be a political pawn, is the perfect reason for denying the government entry into a business that is best left to the private sector to run.