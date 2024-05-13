LATEST

FARMERS' GROUPS WELCOME SC DECISION

LOOK: Farmers and peasant rights advocates welcomed the recent Supreme Court decision. During a media forum held at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday, 13 May 2024, they declared that red-tagging is a threat to people's lives, liberty, and security and reaffirmed their commitment to fighting human rights violations. According to Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, human rights organization KARAPATAN tallied a total of 1.6 million victims of threat, harassment, and intimidation through red-tagging and terrorist tagging. | via Analy Labor
