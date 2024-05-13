Air conditioners sale zoom at 1K daily

Families buying air conditioning units have leapfrogged after the onset of the El Niño phenomenon started in the country, recording 1,000 plus units per day, an official of consumer finance company Home Credit Philippines revealed on Monday.

According to Puneet Suneja, chief sales officer of Home Credit, since the kick off of the campaign “Hottest Summer sa Pinas,” a zero percent interest promo for air conditioning unit led to sales hitting more than a thousand units per day through Home Credit.

For 2023, he said the financing firm reported P60 billion worth of goods sold “as customers trusted us in bringing home products that we believe helped them through their lives.”

“During our inception in 2013, we only had 43 partner shops using our services. But as of 2023, we now have more than 15,000 partner shops where customers can go and improve their lifestyle. Home Credit is also present in 75 over 81 provinces in the country, in which 78 percent of our sales came outside Metro Manila,” Suneja said.

A total of P320 billion was dispersed during the 11 years of existence through its main product pillars, namely Installments, Cash Loans, Credit Cards, and Home Credit Protect, being ushered by its 14,000 plus employees to customers nationwide.

“And with that, we continue to deliver our mission to make every single Filipino financially included, guided with the mantra, serving the customer’s needs,” David Minol, chief executive officer of Home Credit, for his part, said.

Home Credit also offers cash loans, a virtual spending limit named Qwarta, and a credit card for its existing qualified customers.

With the My Home Credit app, Filipino customers are just a click away to get the products they want for an elevated lifestyle.

Moving forward

Suneja said for this year, they are targeting to serve a million customers adding to its current 10 million plus since Home Credit began in 2013.

With regards to its target growth for the year, he said he cannot divulge it yet, but its benchmark is the 8 to 9 percent growth it made in 2021.