Puregold’s Tindahan empowers MSMEs

Amid fluctuating economic conditions faced by Filipinos, Puregold continues to fortify the foundation of local communities — sari-sari stores and food establishments.

Recognizing these entrepreneurs as pivotal to the Philippine economy, Puregold’s Tindahan ni Aling Puring program offers comprehensive benefits tailored to bolster resilience and support the growth of the micro, small, and medium business enterprises sector.

“We have seen record-setting volumes, thanks to more small business owners signing up for Tindahan ni Aling Puring,” Ferdinand Vincent Co, president of Puregold, said.

Members attribute this to Puregold’s offerings, including the convenience of a one-stop shop for all their business needs, the reliability of product quality, convenient locations, and competitive pricing.

Puregold’s cornerstone

With nearly 1 million members, the Tindahan ni Aling Puring program is the cornerstone of Puregold. One way that Puregold gives back to its members is through the annual Negosyo Convention, scheduled for 16 to 18 May 2024, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

This year’s theme, “Asenso Tayo,” underscores Puregold’s commitment to boosting the profitability and long-term viability of Filipino sari-sari stores and other small businesses.

“Behind nearly every sari-sari store in the Philippines is Puregold. We are honored to be their ally in their journey to success and financial independence,” Co said.

Puregold reiterates that its core mission will continue to benefit sari-sari stores and other businesses. Through strategic initiatives and robust support systems, Puregold pledges to remain a steadfast partner in the growth and success of Filipino entrepreneurs across the nation.