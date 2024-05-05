PEATC: Cavitex operators duping the gov't with billions

Operators of the Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), have been duping the government of billions of pesos for years, with the Commission on Audit (COA) flagging the peculiar arrangement between the Philippine Estate Authority Tollway Corporation (PEATC) and Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC), a tollway subsidiary of the Salim Group's Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) eight years ago.

PEATC officials claimed this, in another exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE Thursday revealing their findings that as early as 2018, COA questioned why the state-owned company lacks a separate record from CIC with regards to their operations and maintenance contract for the 14-kilometer Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project (MCTEP).

PEATC spokesperson, Atty. Ariel Inton said COA's annual audit report that year alone would show that the Commission has already noticed that the voting trust agreement between the CIC and PEATC also placed their agency under the control of the MPT-Salim group.

"COA said prior to the signing of the joint venture with Cavitex in 2006, PEATC had its own record of revenues and expenses. But since its revenue sharing partnership, PEATC only gets daily remittances on the toll collections while it has no record of the disbursements made by Cavitex in running the tollway," Inton said.

He added that COA said it was not possible for PEATC, which has 107 organic employees, to continue this uneven arrangement because any possible claims resulting from the tollway operations are not reflected in its financial statements.

"It is our view that the PEATC has no other recourse but to be able to operate according to its mandate and maintain its own accounting records of the total income and expenses of the MCTEP and report its financial performance," Inton said, quoting the COA report.

"Six years ago, COA had already noticed what we have been observing today. Sino ba ang dapat mangasiwa ng CAVITEX toll ways at ang toll fees collection ngayon? (Who has the right to run or operate the CAVITEX toll ways and toll fees collection now?)," Inton emphasized further.

"This issue should have been raised by the previous PEATC officials and its mother corporation, the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA). Filipinos should be thankful to the present PRA Chairman Atty. Alex Lopez and the PRA Board and Steve Esteban, PEATC Officer-In-Charge who are now fighting for the country's interests," Inton said, pointing that Cavitex has an average yearly toll fee collections of P3 billion.

MCTEP, according to Inton is diverting the issue by raising 'technicalities' designed to cover the real issue of converting the 90-10 sharing of toll fees in their favor, instead of 60-40 ratio in favor of goverment.

"Tinatawag pa kaming mga gago at pinag-didiinan na PPP ang arrangement. Eh hindi naman Private-Public Partnership ang naging set-up, kung di Puro Pera Pera para sa kanila at talo ang pamahalaan at ang taong bayan," Inton explained.

PEATC should run the MCTEP

Inton said that it should be the PEATC who should operate the Cavitex according to its mandate and maintain its own accounting records of the total income and expenses of the MCTEP and report its financial performance.

He added that Metro Pacific and CIC claims that they are not yet compensated or paid is also disrupting.

"Since 2006 they have not recovered their investments? That's not true. Because they are also claiming that they spent on other PHASE of Cavitex that are not included in the original joint venture agreement which only talk of Phase 1. And then offered to buy the goverment's share and interest for only P2.5 billion pesos. For what?," Inton asked.

The main reason, according to PEATC is to wipe out and cover the COA "red flagged" as well as the "corruption" at the tollway.

Earnings of CIC

"Magkano na ba ang maaaring kinita na ng ka-joint venture ng pamahalaan sa proyekto? Dahil nga, hindi ang PEATC ang nangangasiwa sa toll fees ay ibabase natin sa simpleng kwenta ang sagot — Ang nakuha ng PRA from 1998 to 2023 representing 10% sa hatiang 90/10 with CIC ay P2,582,206,817.00. Samakatuwid, dahil 90% sa CIC, maaring kumita na sila ng P28,504,930,328.82! [Ang] tanong, magkano ba nabili ng grupong Metro Pacific and interest sa project ng original na ka joint venture ng pamahalaan — P6.7 billion. Tanong hindi pa ba sila kumita jan?," Inton asked, as he explained the earnings of MPT-Salim group.

He explained further that if PEATC would run and handle the Cavitex tollway fees, CIC and the MPT-Salim group will still earn because of the shift from 60%-40% share.

"Sa buyout na sinasabi ng Mega Pacific, gusto nila lamunin lahat ito sa halagang 2.5 billion pesos," Inton said.