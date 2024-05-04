RCBC Pulz is Apple’s most downloaded locally

RCBC Pulz, the flagship digital banking app of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), has claimed the top spot for most downloaded apps on the Apple App Store in the Philippines.

The app’s rise in just eight months since its launch backstopped RCBC’s position as one of the frontrunners in the country’s digital banking landscape.

“Consumer demand for digital banking applications is evolving at such a rapid scale,” said Lito Villanueva, RCBC executive vice president and chief innovations and inclusion officer.

“With RCBC Pulz being the No. 1 Finance App in the App Store, we have demonstrated that we continue to listen to our customers, respond to their most pressing needs and wants and elevate our solutions to become customer-centric,” he added.

RCBC Pulz offers features designed to meet the needs of Filipinos seeking a convenient and secure digital banking experience. These include the Philippines’ first digital in-app Unit Investment Trust Fund.

Likewise, the app offers foreign currency exchange for up to eight major currencies, remittances, seamless bank transfers and financial literacy modules.

The app caters not only to Filipinos within the country but also to Filipinos in over 30 countries, who only need a government ID and and Philippine or international mobile number.

Deposits from overseas Filipinos have grown by a significant 43 percent compared to December 2023, data showed.

The surge in Pulz downloads had been partly attributed to the upcoming retirement of its predecessor, the RCBC Digital mobile app on 30 June 2024.

As Filipinos continue to embrace online financial services, RCBC has positioned itself well with the Pulz.