Fintech firm unveils swift online financing

Skyro, a fast-growing financial technology brand has launched a new credit line product, Skyro Pocket, which offers a swift and convenient payment solution for consumers.

Skyro Pocket serves as a flexible line of virtual credit provided exclusively to existing customers, offering personalized limits accessible through the Skyro app.

Credit limits can be further increased based on the customer’s timely repayment patterns and track record.

Codes-compatible feature

This new feature is compatible with a wide range of QR Ph codes, enabling customers to conveniently make payments at any store.

Whether it’s a printed or virtual QR code, Skyro Pocket accommodates both modalities.

This compatibility extends to popular e-payment platforms such as GCash, Maya, or BDO QR codes, ensuring integration with various merchants and payment systems.