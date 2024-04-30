Zambo blasts South Cotabato

Joseph Gabayni sustained what twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino triggered as Zamboanga Master Sardines thwarted South Cotabato, 85-83, to wrest the solo lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The burly Gabayni poured nine points in the last 3:20 to power Zamboanga to its fifth straight win in as many outings in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team regional tournament.

With Zamboanga trailing, 68-70, Jaycee scored on a drive, drilled in a triple and then fed Jayvee for another incursion that put Coach Louie Alas’ wards ahead to stay.

Michole Sorela pushed South Cotabato to within 72-75, but Gabayni bunched five points against a basket by Marwin Dionisio to restore order, 80-74, with 2:30 to go.

South Cotabato threatened anew at 80-75 following back-to-back triples by Val Acuna and Kyle Tolentino, only for Gabayni to knock in a short jumper that pulled down the Warriors to a 2-3 record.

Jaycee, the 2022 MPBL Most Valuable Player, finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals and shared best player honors with Jayvee, who piled 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. The 6-foot-5 Gabayni tallied 16 points and seven rebounds.

South Cotabato got 15 points from Tolentino, 11 points each from Marwin Dionisio and Enzo Joson, 10 points from Larry Rodriguez and 12 rebounds plus four points from Jammer Jamito.

Quezon Province came-from-behind to stun Manila SV Batang Sampaloc in the nightcap.

Xyrus Torres and Judel Fuentes split Quezon’s last 10 points with 1:23 seconds left as the Huskers erased a 60-62 deficit and climbed to a 3-0 card.

Fuentes finished with 17 points and four rebounds to emerge best player over Torres, who posted 11 points plus four rebounds, and Ximone Sandagon, who notched 11 points and five rebounds.

Other Huskers who delivered were LJ Gonzales with seven points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block and Domark Matillano with nine points and five rebounds.

Manila slid to 3-2 despite the 18-point effort of Rabeh Al-Hussaini as no other Star scored in double figures.

Caloocan piled a big lead then coasted to an 80-73 wire-to-wire victory over Bacolod City of Smiles in the opener.

Banking on Joel Lee Yu and homegrown Alejandro Inigo, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo erected their biggest spread at 64-41 before the third quarter ended.