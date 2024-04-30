Phl chases Touch World Cup glory

The Philippines is sending three teams to the Touch World Cup 2024 set from 15 to 21 July at the University of Nottingham in England.

Though touch football has been in the country for more than 20 years, the sport is only becoming competitive in the past several years

The country has sent teams to two previous Worlds with the mixed open team finishing 9th and women’s open team 12th in the 2015 edition held in Coffs Harbour, Australia; and men’s open squad placing sixth and women’s open 15th in the 2019 Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Touch Association Pilipinas chairman Colin Steley said they are aiming at top-five finishes in the men’s women’s and mixed divisions.

“The World Cup is the highest level of competition for the sport and everybody playing the sport is aiming to play in the event which is held every four years,” said Carl Majabague during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.