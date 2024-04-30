Padilla files reso to call for Cha-cha via Con-Con

Senator Robinhood Padilla filed a resolution calling for the Constitutional Convention to amend provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

He believes that the Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 8, will dispel public fears that Charter change “would advance the interests of only a few.

Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, said the resolution would further push for a “participatory and democratic” way of revising the Constitution.

“To dispel any doubt that a proposed revision to the 1987 Constitution would only advance the interests of a few, a Constitutional Convention is deemed to be the more appropriate mode of doing said revision,” he said.

Under the RBH 8, the members of both the Senate and House of Representatives will cast separate votes to initiate a Constitutional Convention, with a vote of two-thirds from each chamber required for this decision.

Also, Padilla's resolution called on Congress to “enact an enabling legislation that will embody all details relative to the convening of the Constitutional Convention.”

The Constitutional Convention, he said, would allow the Charter change to become more participatory, noting that “the delegates are elected by the people and are likely a more diverse and representative body.”

Citing the position paper by the faculty members of the University of the Philippines' Department of Political Science faculty, Padilla noted that Con-Con “encourages more participation and likely promotes diversity of views” because it is “more focused.”

“The process will be democratic, transparent, and deliberative,” he stressed, citing the research of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform.

Padilla said he will seek the help of former Finance Secretary Margarito Teves and former National Economic and Development Authority chief Romulo Neri “to lower the costs of holding a Con-Con.”