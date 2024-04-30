LTFRB sees hitting 80% of PUVMP target

Despite persistent opposition from transport groups, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is confident the government will hit its target jeepney consolidation goal — an essential step before the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) fully takes off.

LTFRB Teofilo Guadiz III said the number of consolidated units has reached 150,179, representing 78.33 percent of the national percentage as of Tuesday afternoon. He said the number is likely to increase as more drivers, initially hesitant to join, will eventually consolidate themselves.

“We are very confident (to hit our target of 80 percent) because as of 2 in the afternoon, we already reached close to 79 percent. Most of these are in Metro Manila. We are anticipating and we are expecting this to increase from 80 to about 82 percent,” Guadiz said during a virtual media briefing.

“A case in point right now, many have gone to different LTFRB regional offices. These were the doubting Thomases who thought the government would extend the period of consolidation,” he said.

Guadiz reiterated that industry consolidation is just the first aspect of the PUVMP program.

Contrary to the claims of transportation groups, such as PISTON, consolidation would not mean that traditional jeepneys would be immediately phased out.

“After this, we will have the modernization. What PISTON is saying that by 1 May jeepneys will be fully modernized is a lie. The truth is we will just ask them to form a cooperative or a corporation. The modernization comes in the third or fourth year,” he explained.

“Modernization doesn’t take effect instantaneously. We will only require one or two per year. Initially, those vehicles that are no longer roadworthy will be prioritized,” he added.

Under the PUVMP, new jeepney units should have Euro 4-compliant engines or electrically-powered engines with solar panels for roofs.

The modern PUVs should also be equipped with closed-circuit television cameras, a GPS navigation system, an automatic fare collection system, speed limiters, dashboard cameras and WiFi.

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had declared there would be no extension of the 30 April deadline, citing provisions of Memorandum Circular 2024-001.

Those who failed to apply for consolidation would no longer be allowed to operate but drivers and non-consolidated operators are given until 15 April to transfer to consolidated cooperatives.

Last Monday, a day before the deadline, PISTON and its partner organizations filed a supplemental petition with an urgent reiterative motion before the Supreme Court.

They requested the highest court to grant a temporary restraining order and/or a writ of preliminary injunction to prevent the government from implementing the PUV consolidation deadline.

According to Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares, co-counsel for the petitioner, the cancellation of the franchises of those who failed to comply with the deadline “would result even if the drivers and commuters will win this case in the end.”

The PUVMP was launched in 2017 to come up with a “restructured, modern, well-managed and environmentally sustainable transport sector where drivers and operators have stable, sufficient and dignified livelihoods while commuters get to their destinations quickly, safely and comfortably.” WITH JING VILLAMENTE