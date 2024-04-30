LeBron faces uncertain future

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — LeBron James declined to be drawn on his National Basketball Association (NBA) future on Monday in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff exit to the Denver Nuggets.

The 39-year-old NBA superstar once again produced another superb performance that belied his age with 30 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

But it was not enough to stop the Lakers from falling to an agonizing 108-106 loss as Denver completed a 4-1 series victory to end James’ hopes of adding a fifth NBA championship ring in the twilight of his career.

A year ago, James had sparked speculation he could retire after the Lakers were swept 4-0 by Denver in the Western Conference finals, confirming to reporters he was considering walking away from the sport.

On Monday, questions about James’ future dominated the post-game press conference in Denver after a disappointing end to the 21st season of a glittering career.

Asked if the defeat could have been his final appearance in a Lakers’ uniform, James smiled before replying: “I’m not going to answer that.”

James, who has a year left on his current Lakers contract but reportedly has an opt out clause that leaves him free to join other teams, said he had not given serious thought to his next steps.

“I just want to get home to the family honestly,” James said.

“I’ll start looking at the schedule. One of my boys is just trying to decide if he’s going to enter the Draft or go back to school, I’ve got another kid playing ball, my daughter’s playing volleyball. And my wife is doing so many great things. So, it’s about family right now.”