Diaz scores ‘double’ in SALT

Jana Diaz flashed top form at the San Jose SALT National Juniors Tennis Championships, stunning the top two seeds in the girls’ premier division to emerge as the lone “double” winner at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City over the weekend.

Diaz toppled No. 2 Sandra Bautista, 7-5, 6-0, in the semis then dominated top seed Chloe Mercado, 6-2, 6-2, in challenging conditions to secure the 18-and-under singles crown in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The rising star from Bacoor, Cavite also excelled in the 16-and-U category, living up to her top billing by dropping just six games in three matches. She sealed her two-title romp with a resounding 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Bautista.

Diaz’s stellar performance earned her the coveted Most Valuable Player honors while Olongapo City’s Troan Vytiaco emerged as the top player in the boys’ division by clinching the 14-and-U trophy against Brendan Morales, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Despite his impressive play, Vytiaco fell short of matching Diaz’s achievements as he bowed to Julio Naredo, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals of the 16U category. Naredo, from Quezon City, went on to claim the crown with a 1-0(ret.) win over Morales in the final.

Other winners in the event were Lucena City’s Jasmine Sardona, Olongapo’s Athena Liwag, Quezon City’s Antonio Ng, Cristiano Calingasan from Bataan, and Joaquin Dacyon, also from Olongapo.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Parañaque City on 9-13 May for the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. Junior Championships scheduled at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat.

The unranked Sardona shocked No. 2 Izabelle Camcam, 4-5(8), 5-3, 10-6, in the quarterfinals of the girls’ 14U, then edged third seed and doubles partner Liwag, 6-4, 7-5, before thwarting No. 4 Lilith Rufino, 6-4, 7-5, to snare the crown, while Liwag outdueled Rufino in a tense-filled finale, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3, to pocket the 12U diadem.