Big-time female drug pusher nabbed in QC sting

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director P/BGen. Redrico A. Maranan on Tuesday announced the arrest of a big-time drug pusher and the confiscation of P748,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted by Project 4 Police Station 8 (PS-8) operatives.

Maranan said PS-8 operatives, under P/Lt.Col. Jake Barila, identified the suspect as Jonayrah Marohombsar, a.k.a. “Boss”, 25 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Based on the report, the PS-8 operatives, in coordination with PDEA-NCR, conducted a buy-bust operation at 1:30 a.m. on 26 April 2024 along P. Burgos St., Brgy. Escopa 3 in Project 4, Quezon City after a confidential informant tipped off the illegal drug activities of the suspect.

An undercover operative successfully bought P5,000 worth of shabu from the suspect which resulted in her arrest.

Confiscated from the Marohombsar’s possession were 110 grams of shabu valued at P748,000, one belt bag, and the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspect was charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Maranan call commended Barila and PS-8 operatives for the successful buy-bust operations and the arrest of the suspect which is in line with QCPD's intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“Binabalaan ko din ang mga nagbabalak na gumawa ng iligal na gawain dito sa Quezon City na huwag ng ituloy dahil hindi namin kayo tatantanan hangga't di kayo nahuhuli," Maranan warned.