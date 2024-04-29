Sweep far from San Miguel mind

San Miguel Beer isn’t looking too far entering the final stretch of eliminations of the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

Beermen coach Jorge Gallent said they are focused on winning their remaining games one by one instead of thinking of sweeping the preliminaries of the season-ending conference.

San Miguel remains on top with nine straight wins, the last was a 120-103 victory over NLEX last Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Beermen will have a chance to grab win No. 10 against Blackwater at the same Pasig venue on Wednesday and No. 11 against Meralco at the Batangas City Coliseum on Saturday to wrap up their elimination campaign.

“Our next goal is the 10th game. We’re going step-by-step. On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll prepare for Blackwater. As of now, we’ll think of the next game, Blackwater,” Gallant said.

“If the sweep comes, it comes but that’s not really in our minds. We do things step by step, preparing for every team so on Wednesday, we play Blackwater then we’ll prepare for that.”

“Meralco is not even on our heads for now.”

But sweeping the eliminations seems inevitable, especially with the way the Beermen are playing lately.

Against the Road Warriors, CJ Perez was impressive as he dropped 30 points while seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo churned out another 20-20 performance with 20 points and 21 rebounds.

With nine wins under their belts, the Beermen have already secured the top seed and the coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Still, Fajardo asserted that staying in top is a different story.

“Getting the No. 1 spot is our goal since the start of the conference,” Fajardo said.

“We got that and the challenge now is how to stay on top.”