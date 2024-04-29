QCPD impounds 198 motorcycles

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted a Three-Day One Time Big Time (OTBT) operation on Monday 29 April targeting unregistered and without plate number, impounding 198 motorcycles.

QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan said the operations were done by different police stations and units from 26 to 28 April in a series of anti-criminality checkpoints established throughout Quezon City.

The Three-Day OTBT took place in collaboration with the Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) personnel who were tasked to issue official violation receipts (OVRs) to the violators.

A total of 112 motorcycles were impounded by the District Tactical Motorized Unit (DTMU) under the leadership of P/Lt.Col. Von Alejandrino.

Following this, the District Traffic Enforcement Unit (DTEU) led by P/Lt.Col. Joseph Dela Cruz impounded 17 motorcycles, while the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) under P/Maj. Hector Ortencio impounded 11 motorcycles.

Additionally, with the concerted efforts of PS 1-16, they have successfully impounded 58 motorcycles.

Moreover, after the operations, some motorcycles were returned to their owners upon payment of fines or submission of relevant documents for their vehicles, while the unclaimed motorcycles were temporarily held in the custody of DTEU and DTMU for safekeeping.

Maranan commended the joined efforts of QCPD personnel together with the DPOS personnel for the successful conduct of 3-Day OTBT which resulted in the impoundment of the said motorcycles.

"Lahat ng iligal katulad nang paggamit ng motor na hindi rehistrado at walang plate number ay aming huhulihin lalo na sa mga walang lisensya. Maging responsable po tayo, at sumunod sa batas trapiko", he added.