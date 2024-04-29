Poe calls on transpo officials to weigh in on drivers' sentiments on PUVMP

Senator Grace Poe on Monday called on transportation officials to weigh in on the sentiments of drivers and review the government's public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) as the strike pushed anew.

"The repeated jeepney strikes are symptomatic of a still unsettled issue in the transport sector," Poe said in a statement as transport and labor groups on Monday started their three-day nationwide strike ahead of the final 30 April deadline for PUVMP's franchise consolidation.

Driver and labor groups are protesting anew against the PUMVP as they raised fears that traditional jeepneys would be phased out of the roads.

Poe noted that valid questions about the jeepney modernization program, remain unresolved such as the price of the vehicle units, source of funding, and routes.

"Wala namang tsuper ang ayaw magkaroon ng bagong jeepney na aircon, mas bago at environment-friendly. Pero kakayanin bang bayaran ang jeepney na higit isang milyon ang halaga? (No driver would hate having a new jeepney equipped with an airconditioner and friendly to the environment. But would it be affordable if it costs a million?)," she asked.

Poe stressed the possible shortage of PUVs if the concerns on the provision of modern jeepney units to various cooperatives were left unresolved.

She also stressed the need to make sure that route plans will be put in place.

"Hindi madaling mag-strike — may pangambang kasuhan, walang kitang iuuwi sa pamilya, makakaabala sa ating mga pasahero (It's not easy to conduct a strike — there are risks of being sued, no income and it is disturbing to passengers)," Poe said.

"It's not too late for transportation officials to listen to the woes of small drivers and operators," she added.

Piston Deputy Secretary General Ruben Baylon earlier said there are more than 100,000 protesters who are expected to join the strike in time for the observance of Labor Day in the country.