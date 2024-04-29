OVP warns against name-droppers

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Monday warned the public against individuals or groups using its name for their nefarious activities.

“Please transact only with legitimate offices and employees of the OVP,” the agency said in an advisory posted on the social media account of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The OVP encouraged the public to report any suspicious transaction using its name to its hotlines.

“If there is any information on any questionable transaction using the OVP, please report it to OVP hotlines 8352-5942 or 8370-1719 or the nearest police stations,” the agency said.