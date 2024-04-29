Meralco profit surges as economy leapfrogs

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest distribution utility, reported a P10.1-billion consolidated core net income (CCNI) for the first quarter, up 11 percent from P9 billion in the same period last year.

At a press briefing on Monday, Meralco chief financial officer Betty C. Siy-Yap reported that the company’s consolidated reported net income during the period likewise grew by 19 percent to P9.6 billion from last year’s P8.1 billion.

The company attributed the growth to sustained energy sales growth and robust performance of the power generation and retail businesses driven by higher power demand.

“Meralco has set the pace in the first quarter of the year with the strong performance of our businesses, which we will strive to sustain throughout the year. Our growth prospects go beyond creating value for our shareholders,” Meralco chairperson and chief executive officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Amid the positive prospects, Pangilinan said the company expects to generate P40 billion consolidated core net income for the full year 2024, higher than the P37.1 billion CCNI in 2023.

P104.5-B sales

Based on Meralco’s financial report, consolidated revenues from January to March also clocked in at P104.5 billion, slightly lower than 105.6 billion last year primarily due to lower pass-through charges and energy fees.

Meralco’s average retail rate, on the other hand, increased by more than 3 percent to P10.78 per kWh from P10.41 per kWh year-on-year due to the completion of the distribution rate true-up refund in May 2023.

According to Meralco, spending during the quarter reached P9.4 billion for distribution network projects, including new connections, asset renewals, and load growth projects, among others.

The remaining balance was allocated for the development of MGreen’s solar projects, Miescor Infrastructure Development Corp.’s purchase of an additional 154 telecommunication towers from Globe, and the construction of build-to-suit towers.

As of the end of March, Meralco’s customer count stood at 7.9 million, up 3 percent from 7.7 million a year ago as the energization of new customers for both ordinary service and project-covered applications continued.