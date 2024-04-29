House to carry out probe on Duterte-Xi 'gentleman's agreement'

True to its words, the House of Representatives will carry out a thorough investigation into the so-called gentleman's agreement between former president Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping, believed to have jeopardized the country's sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Speaker Martin Romualdez officially issued the ultimatum when he presided over the resumption of the plenary session on Monday following a month-long recess.

"In the exercise of our oversight powers, we will direct the appropriate House committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, to determine the adverse impact of such agreement on our national interests, particularly our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and territorial integrity," Romualdez said in his speech.

Speaker Romualdez said the House leadership supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in denouncing the secret "gentleman's agreement" between former President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning WPS.

The House, he added, is one with President Marcos, who is 'horrified' by the idea of compromising the country's rights over WPS.

Romualdez stated that they will not yet request Duterte's presence, but they may begin with prior Cabinet members, such as Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) officials, the executive secretary, and spokespersons.

The House chief is dead set to ferret out the truth on the supposed Duterte-Xi deal to stave off its recurrence.

"It is disappointing... We should know what they really agreed on because that is what China is invoking now," Romualdez said in a press briefing after the session adjourned.

"Legally speaking, if you ask me as a lawyer, that has no force in effect. However, it has created this row."

Duterte denied having a secret deal with China concerning the WPS but admitted to agreeing to maintain a status quo in the contested waterway, in which no armed patrols would be seen moving in the area to avoid tension and war.

The unwritten agreement also alleged to have the Philippines from transporting construction materials for the repair and maintenance of the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Navy ship serving as a Philippine outpost in Ayungin Shoal, in the WPS.

Ayungin Shoal is part of the Philippines' EEZ, affirmed by the 2016 arbitral ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague in 2016, which China defiantly snubs.

Romualdez vehemently denounced the deal "disguised as an agreement," saying it's "tantamount to the surrender of our country's sovereign rights over [EEZ]."

Former Cabinet members of the Duterte administration, including legal counsel and mouthpiece Salvador Panelo, denied that they have not entered into any gentleman's agreement whatsoever.

Philippine-China tensions continue to heat up with the latter's persistent aggression in the disputed waterway, including the firing of water cannons, military-grade laser pointing, and collision of boats, among others.