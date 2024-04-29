Exhibit renews our tender affections for the city

Prepare to see the city with fresh eyes and heart in the group exhibition, Mga Liham Pag-Ibig sa Lungsod/Love Letters to the City, which runs until 5 May at ArtistSpace.
Through artworks that depict, interpret and contemplate the complex urban life we inhabit — from the bustling thoroughfares to the cherished corners of domestic tranquility — this exhibition celebrates the cities that punctuate the Philippine archipelago and our profound connection to our cosmopolitan context.
Featured artists include Jowee Aguinaldo, Candice Arellano, Jonas Arlegui, RC Caringal, Rap Carloto, Kendall Colindon, Sarah Conanan, Art de Leon, Eugene Dominguez, Joseph Fraylon, Kim Gaceja, Gamalinda, Siefred Guilaran and Mark Hernandez. Completing the list are Philipp Ines, Rodel Jacintos, Honey Maglalang, Maribel Magpoc, Kenneth Mamaril, Chad Montero, Nic Navarro, Clark Neola, Charles Rosal, Patricia Santos, Benedict John Simbulan, Brave Singh, Jerline Sunga and Franz Marion Vocalan.
Curated by Carlomar Arcangel Daoana and co-presented by JFRII Studio, the show offers a symphony of odes to our shared metropolitan experience, inviting viewers to rediscover the beauty woven into the fabric of the everyday.
ArtistSpace is located at the ground level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City. For details on the exhibition, send a viber message to 09178305829 or email arcadia.projects.ph@gmail.com. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.