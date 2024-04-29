Exhibit renews our tender affections for the city

Prepare to see the city with fresh eyes and heart in the group exhibition, Mga Liham Pag-Ibig sa Lungsod/Love Letters to the City, which runs until 5 May at ArtistSpace.

Through artworks that depict, interpret and contemplate the complex urban life we inhabit — from the bustling thoroughfares to the cherished corners of domestic tranquility — this exhibition celebrates the cities that punctuate the Philippine archipelago and our profound connection to our cosmopolitan context.