Dangerous heat index expected in 40 areas

The latest data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) showed that a dangerous level of heat index may hit 40 areas in the country on Tuesday.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan is expected to feel the highest init factor, peaking at 46°C.

Meanwhile, 45°C is predicted in Aparri and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Coron and Aborlan in Palawan, and San Jose in Occidental Mindoro; and 44°C in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela, Baler (Radar) and Casiguran in Aurora, Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes, Iloilo City, and Dumangas in Iloilo.

Science Garden in Quezon City, Sinait in Ilocos Sur, Mariano Marcos State University in Batac Ilocos Norte, Bacnotan in La Union, Iba in Zambales, Clark Airport in Pampanga, Central Luzon State University in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, Cubi Point in Subic Bay, Olongapo City, Sangley Point in Cavite, Legazpi City in Albay, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur, Roxas City and Mambusao in Capiz, La Granja in La Carlota Negros Occidental, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar are on the other hand predicted to have their temperature kicking the highest at 43°C; and 42°C in Nueva Vizcaya State University in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, Tayabas City and Alabat in Quezon, Daet in Camarines Norte, Masbate City in Masbate, Tacloban City in Leyte, Maasin in Southern Leyte, Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur, and Butuan City in Agusan del Norte.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet, have the lowest heat index expected to reach 28°C and 39°C, respectively.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, as defined by PAGASA, which has four effect-based classifications: caution (27°C to 32°C), extreme caution (33°C to 41°C), danger (42°C to 51°C), and extreme danger (52°C and beyond).

The effect-based danger classification effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

On Sunday, an extremely dangerous hit index of 53°C was recorded in Iba, Zambales.

Under this classification, heat stroke is imminent.

Hence, the public is continually urged to take preventive measures against the extreme heat's possible effects on human health, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.