AllDay chalks up P369-M 2023 gain

AllDay Supermarket reported a P369-million net income in 2023, up 22.4 percent as revenue grew by 4 percent to P10.194 billion on the back of renewed consumer spending behavior.

The report revealed that its gross profit also improved to P2.055 billion last year from P2.003 billion in the previous year.

EBITDA, an alternative factor to measure a company’s income, also rose by 10.3 percent to P995 million.

According to AllDay chairperson Manuel Villar Jr., the company successfully grew its business last year by “(elevating) the supermarket experience for the Filipino.”

“We believe our performance reflects this in 2023. With a market still clearly hungry for experiences in the country’s full return to normalcy, our supermarket concept is still well-received,” Villar said.

Last year, AllDay opened four new minimarts in Camella East Ponticelli in Bacoor, Maia Alta in Antipolo, and along Governor’s Drive in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

P797-M profit

In a separate report yesterday, AllHome booked a net profit of P797 million last year as net revenue hit P12.06 billion.

“Though current consumer spending has been diverted from home retail to less essential expenses like fashion, health and beauty, entertainment, and travel, AllHome remains committed to delivering value to our stakeholders,” AllHome president and CEO Benjamarie Therese Serrano said.

“We have steadily increased our margins, both in gross and net terms, ending 2023 with a gross margin of 38 percent. We also continue to seek out operational efficiencies, especially as we face unusually high inflation and increased utility costs,” Serrano added.