Rice Vanguards tame Tamaraws

Nueva Ecija flashed its fiery form while Abra and Pangasinan gained traction in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season on Saturday at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdued the Mindoro Tamaraws, 79-68, in the opener for their second straight win that revved up their drive toward regaining the 2022 national title.

The Abra Weavers recovered from a flat start to trounce the Negros Muscovados, 69-57, in the second game and boost their record to 3-2 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Propped up by the big hometown crowd, the Pangasinan Heatwaves torched the Marikina Shoemasters, 80-68, in the nightcap to raise their record to 2-3.

Powered by Rob Celiz, JP Maguilano and Jay Collado, Nueva Ecija took control at 53-37 and never looked back.

Celiz finished with 16 points and five rebounds to earn best player honors while Maguilano posted 11 points plus five rebounds and Collado tallied 10 points plus three rebounds for Nueva Ecija, which is now being coached by Don Dulay.

Other Rice Vanguards who delivered were Mer Jesper Ayaay with nine points and seven rebounds and prized recruit JB Bahio with eight points and six rebounds.

Mindoro, which tasted its fourth straight defeat after an initial win, got 12 points each from homegrown John Jerrick Caspe and veteran Karl Bono, 11 points from Top Gun Andres Desiderio and eight from homegrown Rogel Vaygan.