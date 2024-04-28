PRA raves about Delgaco’s inclusion

The leadership of the Philippine Rowing Association (PRA) was the least surprised by the qualification of Joanie Delgaco to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

PRA president Patrick Gregorio said he knew that Delgaco had what it takes to make it big after seeing her strut her stuff during the 19th Asian Games last year in Hangzhou.

Delgaco made the Olympic grade after finishing fourth in the final of the Asian and Oceania Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea, after clocking in seven minutes and 39.49 seconds.

“Joanie made it to the finals of the Asian Games and finished fifth. She only needed to build from that to make it to the Olympics,” Gregorio said.

“That’s why we’re happy since she was able to do better than we expected. Given the right breaks, Joanie is set to beat more opponents.”

“Going up against bigger rowers with longer arms in an open weight category, it’s a big deal for us Filipinos for Joanie to qualify,” Gregorio added.

Delgaco is the country’s first woman rower to make it to the Olympics and the fourth rower overall after national team coach Edgardo Maerina in 1988, Benjamin Tolentino in 2000 and Cris Nievarez in 2021.

The 26-year-old will be joining the delegation in Metz, France by June for a one-month training camp before the Summer Games start on 26 July.

The farthest any Filipino rower achieved in the Olympics is the quarterfinal thanks to Nievarez’s performance in the Tokyo Games.