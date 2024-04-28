OCD kicks off engineering solutions to save lives

A total of 17 regional offices of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) will be reaching out to different local government units (LGUs) this week to intensify public awareness on safety by using engineering solutions to save thousands of lives from potential devastating earthquakes.

The OCD said that it would intensify public awareness on safety by relying as well on engineering solutions and strict compliance to the safety provisions of the Structural Code of the Philippines and prohibition of construction of houses in building zones.

“We will be starting to reach out to various LGUs starting next week through our 17 OCD Regional Offices nationwide regarding our massive campaign to promote engineering solutions and strict compliance,” OCD administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said.

“Strict compliance means respecting the safety provisions of the Structural Code of the Philippines and prohibition of construction of houses in NO BUILD zones. We are more on the preventive approach than sorry later to save thousands of lives," he added.

He also reiterated to the public that the big earthquakes could claim thousands of lives if the entire nation is unprepared and remains inadequate that’s why Nepomuceno will always repeat the OCD’s latest campaign to promote preparedness measures.

“While big earthquakes could kill thousands of people, the government, various sectors, and the entire nation can catch up to prevent these high-magnitude earthquakes from being deadly through comprehensive, well-planned, and strict implementation of preparedness measures,” said Nepomuceno.

The undersecretary also expressed to go beyond the usual “Duck, Cover, and Hold drills to prepare the country for the strong and deadly tremors.

The country needs tough engineering solutions that are consistent adherence to the provisions of the National Building Code plus the strict prohibition of construction to areas that are vulnerable to landslides.

“It is crucial to prevent the loss of thousands of lives when serious ground-shaking incidents occur in our major cities,” the OCD chief said.

Based on scientific research, including the 2014 JICA and PHIVOLCS Study, around 30,000 to 50,000 casualties with more than 100,000 seriously injured may result if the West Valley Fault System will cause a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Greater Metro Manila Area.