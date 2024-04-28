SPORTS

Man of Steele

Brendan Steele of the United States proudly shows off the LIV Golf trophy he just won in Adelaide, Australia.BRENTON EDWARDS/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ADELAIDE, Australia (AFP) — Former PGA Tour stalwart Brendan Steele captured his maiden LIV Golf title Sunday in Adelaide, keeping his cool to hold off a chasing pack led by Louis Oosthuizen and Jon Rahm to win by a shot.

The 41-year-old American led overnight by one and after an early bogey refocused to reel off five straight birdies on the front nine in a four-under-par 68 to finish 54 holes at the Grange Golf Club at 18-under.

In front of bumper crowds and a carnival atmosphere, South Africa’s 11-time European Tour winner and 2010 British Open champion Oosthuizen came second after seven birdies in his 65.

Spanish two-time major winner Rahm was among a group of five to finish a further shot back after firing 64 to bank his sixth consecutive top-10 finish since defecting to the Saudi-backed league this year.

