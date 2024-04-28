Luke Hemmings ushers in new era with ‘boy’

Singer-songwriter Luke Hemmings has released his highly anticipated new EP boy via Arista Records.

The record, co-produced with longtime collaborator Sammy Witte (Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings), is a concise and cohesive seven-track coterie of songs, each offering a new sense of maturity, growth and humanity for Hemmings. Arriving alongside the project is a stunning official visual EP consisting of all seven tracks which premiered globally for eager fans on YouTube.

Hemmings also released his single “Benny” and its companion visualizer. “Benny’s” dreamy soundscape is an ode to family, but one that aches with the loss of life sometimes lived on their periphery.

boy’s seven dynamic new tracks showcase Hemmings’ lyrical and sonic evolution. Launching with the hazy strum of an acoustic guitar and lashings of stacked vocal tracks, the production ebbs outwards, contracting for the pre-chorus before exploding out on the chorus. The track anchors the EP’s larger narrative theme of the liminal space between youth and adulthood.

Each subsequent song draws listeners further into the artist’s dreamlike realm where themes of youth’s departure, fear, solitude and hope reverberate powerfully.

When asked about the inspiration for boy, Hemmings explains, “The majority of the songs for boy were written at a time in my life when I was a stranger to stillness. The songs were born on planes and hotel room notepads, muttering under my breath while walking through new cities each day. I was disoriented and overwhelmed by the world and my place in it. Those emotions weaved themselves through this project. The longing for more emotional understanding within myself, the isolation, grief, love, sadness and hope. They’re not intended to be consumed as autobiographical facts but as an overly dramatic, cathartic, poetic stream of consciousness. As if you’ve opened my diary and can only read a line from each page.”