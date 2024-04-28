Laurel sees no need revamping DA offices

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said over the weekend there is no need for a major revamp in its attached offices after the Ombudsman suspended the heads of the National Food Authority (NFA) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

In March, the Ombudsman ordered the preventive suspension of 139 NFA officials and employees, including administrator Roderico Bioco, amid the investigation into the alleged anomalous rice buffer stock sale to certain traders.

Meanwhile, on 17 April this year, the DA announced the appointment of BFAR regional director Isidro Velayo Jr. as the agency’s officer-in-charge (OIC) following the dismissal of director Atty. Demosthenes Escoto.

Escoto was found guilty of grave misconduct in a graft case arising from BFAR’s procurement of communications equipment in 2018.

Prior to his dismissal, Escoto was tasked with heading the NFA probe panel, along with Atty. Willie Ann Angsiy and Assistant Secretary James Layug.

Laurel said he thinks that both cases are “isolated incidents.”

“The former NFA administrator’s case happened early this year, while the case of director Escoto happened in 2017. It’s just unfortunate that the orders of the Ombudsman were issued one after the other,” he said.

Laurel added that Escoto’s relief from BFAR should not significantly affect the NFA probe, which should be completed in the coming weeks. Furthermore, he noted that the NFA and BFAR operations are proceeding as usual.

Larry Lacson currently acts as the NFA OIC administrator.

The NFA focuses on rice and other grains, aiming for self-sufficiency through programs that support production and stabilize prices. It buys crops from farmers at a guaranteed price and manages government-run stores that sell rice at affordable rates.

On the other hand, BFAR manages and conserves fishery and aquatic resources, issuing licenses and promoting sustainable fishing practices. It also conducts research and development to improve production and provide support services to fisherfolk.