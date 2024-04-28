GLOBAL GOALS

Be sun-safe

Photograph by Dianne Bacelonia for The Daily Tribune

The Climate Change Commission urges the public to take proactive measures to reduce the effects of extreme heat which may persists until May, according to the weather agency PAGASA.

Individuals, families and communities should take the following precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

STAY HYDRATED

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid sugary or caffeinated beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Photograph by John Louie Abrina for the Daily Tribune

KEEP COOL

Spend time in well-ventilated areas. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.

Photograph by Dianne Bacelonia for The Daily Tribune

LIMIT ACTIVITIES

Try to limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest parts of the day (usually midday to early afternoon). If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors. Plan outdoor activities for cooler times of the day or reschedule them for a later date.

Photograph by Dianne Bacelonia for The Daily Tribune

PROTECT SKIN

Wear protective covering such as a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face and eyes from the sun’s harmful rays.

Photograph by Analy Labor for The Daily Tribune @tribunephl_ana

KNOW SYMPTOMS

Learn the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as nausea, dizziness, headache, rapid heartbeat and confusion. If you or someone else experiences these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

Photograph by Analy Labor for The Daily Tribune @tribunephl_ana

BE UPDATED

Always be informed about weather forecasts and heat advisories in your area from official and reputable sources.

