‘25 poll preparations going ‘full speed’

Preparations by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the 2025 national and local elections are going smoothly, the poll body said on Sunday.

“Our preparation is really at full speed because [the] timeline that we have must be followed because, if not, our automated elections of 2025 will be (interrupted),” Comelec chairman Atty. George Garcia said in a radio interview.

Garcia noted that five months after the midterm polls in May next year, the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will also be conducted.

Presently, automated counting machines to be used in the polls are being manufactured since two weeks ago by the South Korean winning bidder, Miru Systems Company.

“We hope that this coming August, they will be able to deliver more or less the initial 20,000 units,” Garcia said. “And before the end of December, the total of 110,000 machines that we will use will be delivered. That’s just rent; we’ll use it for the next election,” he added.

The Comelec and Miru Systems forged in March this year a P17.99-billion contract for the lease of an automated election system for the 2025 polls, which includes 110,000 automated counting machines, ballot boxes, laptops and other peripherals.