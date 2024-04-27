Yulo places second

Karl Eldrew Yulo made an impact after finishing at second place in the men’s individual all around of the Pacific Rim Championships 2024 at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, Colombia last Saturday.

The younger brother of two-time World Champion Carlos Yulo tallied 77.150 points to capture the silver medal in the 17-man junior men’s division.

Hometown bet Keynher Camillo Vera Carrascal took the gold after earning 78.350 points while Juan David Hernandez Andrade of Mexico got the bronze with 75.750 points.

Yulo is also competing in all of the finals of each apparatus as of press time.

His youngest sister Elaiza is also competing in the tournament.

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) congratulated Yulo on his latest achievement.

“Congratulations and raise the flag in the finals Eldrew and Coach Reyland Capellan,” GAP said.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Miguel Besana finished 10th in the senior men’s all-around with 73.900 points.

John Santillan was at 16th place with 71.500 points while Justin Ace de Leon came in 24th with 61.550 points.

SEA Games gold medalist John Ivan Cruz finished in 25th place with 61.250 points while Jan Gwynn Timbang was 27th with 53.550 points.