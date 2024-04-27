Search for Muntinlupa’s cleanest villages resumes

The government of Muntinlupa City has opened for the second straight year its competition for the cleanest and most orderly subdivision in the city.

According to the Muntinlupa local government unit, the program aims to encourage residents to keep their subdivisions clean and observe other environmental city ordinances.

“Hopefully in 2024, we will improve even more. The challenge is how we make ourselves better, let’s show that we can surpass what we did in our communities last year,” Muntinlupa city Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said.

The local government said they are looking for homeowner associations that can comply with the following assessment pillars: Waste management, street and sidewalk cleanliness, drainage and waterways, pets and stray animals’ management, urban farming, roadway management and safety and security.

“It is a commitment of the city government to organize the communities here in Muntinlupa that is why we are doing this in the city. We also expect the subdivisions to continue to cooperate by joining us in our desire to organize our communities,” City Administrator Engr. Allan Cachuela said.

Around 69 gated communities are expected to join this year’s competition.