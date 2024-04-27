SCUTTLEBUTT

A thousand vaults
A prominent Filipino gaming tycoon, known for his billion-peso empire in the online gaming industry, has made a surprising purchase that has raised eyebrows in the community. Rumor has it that this tycoon has acquired an entire level of columbarium vaults in a luxurious nine-story memorial edifice in Quezon City.
Each level houses a little more than a thousand vaults for cremated remains.
While the purpose of this purchase is shrouded in mystery, some speculate that the tycoon may be using the vaults as a unique form of investment, far from the traditional realms of stocks and real estate. Could these vaults be a hidden haven for his vast wealth, tucked away in a secure and discreet location?
With the memorial edifice boasting modern and eco-friendly features, the question arises — are these more than a thousand columbarium vaults genuinely intended for the peaceful memorialization of departed loved ones, or do they serve a more unconventional purpose for this enigmatic businessman who admitted to raking in billions of pesos a month from his online gaming company?
Yes, financial security is paramount, but the idea of storing money in columbarium vaults instead of banks’ safety deposit boxes raises intriguing questions. Is the tycoon’s decision a stroke of genius or a risky gamble?
As speculations snowball, one thing is certain — only time will tell what lies behind the doors of these vaults.
Your guess might be better than mine.