A thousand vaults

A prominent Filipino gaming tycoon, known for his billion-peso empire in the online gaming industry, has made a surprising purchase that has raised eyebrows in the community. Rumor has it that this tycoon has acquired an entire level of columbarium vaults in a luxurious nine-story memorial edifice in Quezon City.

Each level houses a little more than a thousand vaults for cremated remains.

While the purpose of this purchase is shrouded in mystery, some speculate that the tycoon may be using the vaults as a unique form of investment, far from the traditional realms of stocks and real estate. Could these vaults be a hidden haven for his vast wealth, tucked away in a secure and discreet location?