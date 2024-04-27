Render swift justice, Bohol judges urged

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo urged the judges in Bohol to render justice swiftly, without fear or favor.

This was mentioned by Gesmundo as he, together with Associate Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando and Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan, led the inauguration of the Talibon, Bohol Hall of Justice (HoJ) located in Barangay San Jose, Talibon, Bohol on 26 April.

Speaking before Bohol judges and court personnel, Chief Justice Gesmundo asked for their commitment to keep their respective offices and the new HoJ building properly maintained and to treat it as their home “so it can be a reflection of the kind of justice we dispense — clean, honest and transparent.”

He likewise reminded them that it would be their service and dedication that will add splendor to the new structure.

“The majesty of the Court does not lie in our pillared halls and imposing buildings, neither does it lie in the color of our robes. The majesty of the Court lies in the integrity of our magistrates and the wisdom of their decisions, ever mindful of the impact these decisions have not only on the parties involved but also on society and the country, in general. The majesty of the Court shines brightest in our devotion to render justice swiftly, without fear or favor,” Gesmundo stressed.

He also called for the continued support for the Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 or the SPJI, which has “one overarching goal: the delivery of responsive and real-time justice.”

“Truly, we cannot afford delaying vital reforms to reinvigorate and retool the Judiciary. At this time of increasing uncertainties and unprecedented challenges, we must level up institutional capacities and resources. And, as we work towards bringing our services more effectively and more efficiently, let us not forget that justice is for all, regardless of ethnicity, gender, political persuasion, and religious beliefs,” stressed the Chief Justice.

Also present were Deputy Court Administrator Assistant Court Administrator Jenny Lind R. Aldecoa-Delorino, Supreme Court Spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae L. Ting, and Office of the Court Administrator-Hall of Justice Chief Atty. Raquel Ladrillano.