Record-high!

China Banking Corp. announced that its Board of Directors declared a P1.20 per share regular cash dividend and an additional P1 per share special cash dividend, payable on 16 May 2024 to all stockholders on record as of 3 May 2024.

The regular cash dividend increased by 20 percent compared to the P1 per share the previous year.

The total cash dividends, amounting to an all-time high of P5.9 billion, 16 percent higher versus last year, represent 27 percent of Chinabank’s 2023 net income of P22.0 billion.

It translates to a cash dividend yield of 6.0 percent based on the bank’s P36.75 closing stock price as of 17 April 2024.

The dividend declaration reflects Chinabank’s commitment to consistently providing good shareholder returns while investing in the continued growth of its business.

Last year, the bank paid P5.1 billion in cash dividends — P1 per share regular cash dividend and P0.90 per share special cash dividend.

Chinabank is the 4th largest private domestic bank in the country.

It was distinguished as the 2023 Employer of the Year by the People Management Association of the Philippines, a two-time Five-Golden Arrow Awardee by the Institute of Corporate Directors, and most recently, as the Cesar Virata Best Securities House (bank category) by the Philippine Dealing System Group.

Moodys’ Investors’ Service, in its 16 April 2024 press release, affirmed Chinabank’s Baa2 deposit and issuer ratings — a notch above investment grade — with stable outlook, in view of the bank’s “strong capitalization and profitability, as well as its modest deposit franchise, offset by its strong level of liquidity.”