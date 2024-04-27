Prices still sizzle, negate rate cut hopes

The US central bank's inflation indicator accelerated last month, according to government data, pushing back the chances of an interest rate cut this summer.

The hotter print is likely to cement the view that inflation, while down sharply since 2022, remains a challenge, and could keep the Federal Reserve on pause as it seeks to battle rising prices.

It also complicates US President Joe Biden's reelection message as he seeks to convince still-skeptical consumers that the economy is heading in the right direction ahead of November's vote.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose at an annual rate of 2.7 percent in March, up 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

This was above the median forecast of 2.6 percent in a survey of economists conducted by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

Much of the overall annual rise came from the services sector, which increased at an annual rate of 4.0 percent.