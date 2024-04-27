Missiles strike tanker off Yemen

A Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the Red Sea was hit by missiles fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen causing minor damage to the ship on Saturday, reports said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) security agency said the attack took place southwest of the Yemeni port of Mokha.

The first missile exploded near the ship and was felt by the crew on board,” UKMTO said on social media platform X.

Two missiles followed which resulted in damage, UKMTO added.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the attack on the Andromeda Star, as well as another vessel, the MV Maisha.

“MV Andromeda Star reports minor damage, but is continuing its voyage,” it added, saying no injuries were reported.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree later claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on X.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said the vessel is registered in the Seychelles and “was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India.”

The CENTCOM said on X that three anti-ship ballistic missiles exploded “in the vicinity of MV MAISHA” and at the “MV Andromeda Star, a UK owned and Panamanian flagged, Seychelles operated vessel.”

The latest incidents follow a lull in attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, who have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes targeting shipping since November.

The Houthis have said they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the drop in attacks in recent weeks, the Houthis said late Wednesday that they “are continuing to take further military actions against all hostile targets in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean.”