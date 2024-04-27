Marcos to Pinoys: Embrace Lapulapu’s ideals, patriotism

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday urged Filipinos to embrace Lapulapu’s ideals, uphold his legacy of patriotism, and rise against modern-day oppressors.

“The same is what the nation needs today. Despite being in a world incomparable to that of Lapulapu, we are called to rise against our modern-day oppressors — greed, selfishness, and divisiveness — and uphold the legacy of patriotism that has been passed on to us through the years,” the President said in his speech during a ceremonial commemoration held in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

Marcos remembered Lapulapu’s valor, bravery and boldness during the Battle of Mactan — which became the epitome of the “indomitable Filipino spirit” over the years — as worthy of emulation even in modern times.

He said the victory of Lapulapu and his men over the Spaniards, led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the historic Battle of Mactan on 27 April 1521, demonstrates the “courage and love for the country and portrays how a force that is rooted in community, courage, and integrity can destroy even the strongest of opponents, which is timely and relevant today.”

“The image of Lapulapu as a living, breathing, and real figure who risked his life to keep his family, comrades and community safe from hostile outsiders may seem strange to our modern responsibilities, yet he remains a symbol of the bravery and honor that each of us inherently possesses,” he said.

Marcos challenged Filipinos, especially the youth, to continue embracing the wealth of Philippine heritage as the country shifts to a “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“The challenge now for all, especially the youth, is to continue embracing his (Lapulapu’s) ideals and the wealth of our heritage as we realize a Bagong Pilipinas that is built on the foundations of the liberty and freedom that he and all our other heroes fought hard for,” Marcos said.

Republic Act 11040 declared 27 April of every year a “special working public holiday” throughout the country in honor of Cebuano hero Lapulapu and a “special non-working holiday” in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu province.