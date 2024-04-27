Gilas Women eyeing Taiwan, Korea tourneys

Joining the Jones Cup in Taiwan and the Women’s Korean Basketball League (WKBL) are two events that Gilas Women head coach Pat Aquino will help the squad get ready for the FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Kigali, Rwanda this August.

Gilas Women’s head coach Patrick Aquino told DAILY TRIBUNE that Brazil, Hungary and Senegal will be a challenge for them not only because of the teams’ height but also their experience after competing in the 2024 FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments last February.

“I think we will talk this week with (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) Executive director Erika about this. We will plan out that we will have to play more games outside,” Aquino said in a phone conversation, referring to the Jones Cup and the WKBL.

Aquino admits the size and experience of their rivals will come into play but the Gilas Women’s quickness and shooting from the outside could be a game changer.

Meanwhile, host Rwanda, Lebanon, Great Britain and Argentina will also play in Kigali with the tournament winner getting a berth for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Brazil will be one tough opponent for Brazil as it is currently at No. 8 in the world, Hungary is at No. 16 while Senegal is at No. 25

The Philippines is at No. 40 in the world rankings but Aquino said they can’t afford to be intimidated.

“They’re tall. I have been watching the games of Brazil, Hungary and Senegal. They’re tough and the height difference will be glaring,” Aquino said.

“We have some advantages like the speed and the grit. We will show the world that we can play at this level,” he added.