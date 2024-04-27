Comelec processes 2.3M new voters

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has processed over 2.3 million new voters for the 2025 national and local elections.

Based on its latest data, 2,397,555 new voters have registered for next year’s polls.

Calabarzon and Metro Manila recorded the highest number of new registrants at 439,842 and 357,801, respectively. Central Luzon followed with 276,199 registrants.

The Comelec main office logged 4,839 new voters.

According to Comelec, there are currently 68 million registered voters in the country. The poll body is looking to add three million more voters.

Eligible Filipinos have until 30 September to register to vote in the 2025 polls.

Registration can be done at Comelec offices, satellite sites, or malls hosting the Registered Anywhere Program (RAP).

The RAP aims to speed up the registration process, with around 170 malls participating. Registration in RAP sites will be open until August 31.

Comelec expects three million new voters for the 2025 elections, totaling 71 million.

Eligible voters must be 18 years old by 12 May 2025, residents of the Philippines for at least one year, and residents of the area where they plan to vote for at least six months before the election.

Applicants must complete the application form, which can be obtained at no cost from Comelec offices or downloaded from the Comelec website for printing on long bond paper (8 in. x 13 in.). Alongside the application form, applicants must submit valid IDs with their signatures.