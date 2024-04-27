CDO mayor nixes water rate hike

CAGAYAN De Oro City — Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy reiterated on Friday his position opposing a provision in the contract between the city’s water district and bulk water supplier that imposes a water rate hike every three years.

In his weekly radio program, the mayor referred to a provision in the contract between the Cagayan de Oro City Water District (COWD) and the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI) that allows COBI to impose an almost 4 pesos water rate increase on the water district or 3.97 pesos every three years.

MetroPac Water Investment Corporation (MWIC) and COWD entered into a Joint Venture Corporation resulting in COBI.

“I want that provision rescinded/revoked,” Mayor Uy said

He said the public will be burdened with paying off the water rate increase on top of their rising daily expenses.

Both COWD and COBI are locked in a dispute over the payment of P426 million in collectibles as a result of the over P3 rate increase.

However, the COWD Negotiating Team, led by Board of Director Dr. Gerry Caño, says that COBIs computation that reached 497 million is highly questionable based on the provisions of their contract.

Negotiations between COWD and COBI are underway to resolve the dispute amid a looming 30 April deadline imposed by COBI for COWD to settle the collectibles.

Last Tuesday, Mayor Klarex met with officials of the city’s other bulk water suppliers, namely: JE Hydro, Kyogojo; Mindanao Cooperative Water Services and South Balibago Waterworks, who all assured him that they will cover the shortfall in water supply if COBI disconnects their service to COWD.

Mayor Uy said he didn’t see any basis for justifying the water rate increase every three years (in the COWD-COBI contract).