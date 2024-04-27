Aboitiz hedges bet on digital education

A transformative initiative aimed at enhancing digital education across the Philippines has been launched through a strategic partnership between Aboitiz Foundation, Huawei Technologies, UnionDigital, and GoDigital Pilipinas. This collaboration was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of agreement.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, chief reputation and sustainability officer of Aboitiz Group and president of Aboitiz Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:

“Together, we are setting a foundation for a future where every student and teacher has the tools necessary for success in a digital world.”

Huawei Technologies has pledged a donation which will be used to purchase laptops for students and teachers in selected public schools. GoDigital Pilipinas, in collaboration with local government units, will identify these schools and ensure that the technology reaches those in greatest need.

“We are both grateful and proud to have the opportunity to partner with the Aboitiz Foundation and UnionDigital to support the GoDigital Pilipinas movement. This contribution will supply high-quality gadgets to regions prepared for digitalization. At Huawei, we are hopeful that these tools will be fully utilized to enhance the digital experiences of Filipinos,” said Paulina Alberto, Huawei Public Affairs manager.

This partnership underscores the collective commitment of each organization to bridge the digital divide in education and to foster a learning environment that empowers both educators and students with cutting-edge technology.