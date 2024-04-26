Step into summer in style

Boardwalks, beaches and even backyard barbecues with family or friends just got a whole lot more stylish with Salt Water Sandals’ latest summer collection. Known for comfortable, durable and timeless designs, the brand introduces two captivating new hues to its lineup.

Embrace understated elegance with color Stone, a versatile blend of beige and light grey that offers a contemporary twist on neutral tones, ensuring effortless pairing with any sun-ready ensemble. The Paprika color combines the intensity of red and orange with the earthiness of brown, adding a burst of warmth to any wardrobe — from simply strolling in jeans to dressing up for a summer soirée.

The Salt-Water Staples. The Original and Classic sandals remain iconic must-haves of the collection. Crafted with hand-stitched, non-slip rubber soles and water-friendly genuine leather uppers, every pair embodies timeless Americana charm.

Retro Vibes with a Modern Twist. The Retro Slide exudes nostalgia, offering a fresh take on vintage fashion. These slides effortlessly blend sophistication with casual flair, perfect for lazy summer days and sunset strolls.