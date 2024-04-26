Step into summer in style

Boardwalks, beaches and even backyard barbecues with family or friends just got a whole lot more stylish with Salt Water Sandals’ latest summer collection. Known for comfortable, durable and timeless designs, the brand introduces two captivating new hues to its lineup.
Embrace understated elegance with color Stone, a versatile blend of beige and light grey that offers a contemporary twist on neutral tones, ensuring effortless pairing with any sun-ready ensemble. The Paprika color combines the intensity of red and orange with the earthiness of brown, adding a burst of warmth to any wardrobe — from simply strolling in jeans to dressing up for a summer soirée.
The Salt-Water Staples. The Original and Classic sandals remain iconic must-haves of the collection. Crafted with hand-stitched, non-slip rubber soles and water-friendly genuine leather uppers, every pair embodies timeless Americana charm.
Retro Vibes with a Modern Twist. The Retro Slide exudes nostalgia, offering a fresh take on vintage fashion. These slides effortlessly blend sophistication with casual flair, perfect for lazy summer days and sunset strolls.
Easy-Going Comfort. For effortless slip-on style, the Classic Slide makes it ideal for longer, warmer days. Each pair features adjustable straps and the signature Salt-Water comfort. Whether lounging by the pool or exploring cities, the Classic Slide ensures one can stay chic and comfortable all season long.
Meet the Boardwalk. For those seeking style and functionality, the Boardwalk sandals feature fully adjustable straps across the toes and around the ankle, providing a customized fit for all-day comfort. With padded soles, Boardwalk ensures one can step into summer with confidence.
Making the sunny days more exciting, customers can enjoy 20-percent off on Salt-Water Sandals’ well-loved Light Blue and Cobalt sandals until 30 April, applicable in-store and online.
The Salt-Water Sandals Summer Collection, including the new Stone and Paprika colors, is now available at The Playground branches in Shangri-La Plaza, Ayala Malls Feliz, Robinsons Magnolia, or at Rustan’s Department Stores in Makati, Alabang Town Center, Makati, Shangri-La Plaza and Cebu.