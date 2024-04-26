SLEX rehab seen inducing logjams

Motorists traversing the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) may have to endure the temporary gridlock caused by the ongoing expansion of the toll road until December but operator San Miguel Corp. (SMC) assured that, once complete, travel will be smoother.

SMC said on Thursday that the expansion project is approximately 70 percent finished to date, which means that it is well on its way for its planned completion by December — in time for the holiday season.

The ongoing SLEX expansion, led by SMC SLEX Inc., aims to widen the expressway from the current three to four lanes to six lanes on each side to improve traffic flow and enhance connectivity between southern and northern Luzon.

“The SLEX expansion will be a significant boost to the CALABARZON region, which currently generates almost 20 percent of the country’s GDP,” SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.

Benefits outweigh sacrifice

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused during this period. However, the long-term benefits, including improved traffic conditions and regional economic support, will be substantial,” he added.

The expanded expressway will offer faster, safer, and more convenient travel for southern residents, including those who commute to Metro Manila. It will also facilitate the influx of investments in the region and help in decongesting Metro Manila.

Despite the cooperation of most landowners affected by the SLEX expansion project, a few individuals have presented challenges by requesting excessive disturbance fees that might raise project costs and cause delays.

Notably, a property owner in San Pedro City demands disproportionate compensation for perceived disruptions, despite construction occurring outside their property line.

SMC assures its commitment to resolving these issues swiftly and fairly to minimize inconveniences for all involved parties and maintain the project’s timeline.