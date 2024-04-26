Power lack seen fueling high bills

The tight supply in the national grid has resulted in a significant spike in spot market prices of electricity in Luzon and Visayas. Consequently, consumers have shouldered the effects of the burden through higher monthly bills.

According to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), in Luzon, the average prices surged by 47 percent from 8 to 14 April to 15 to 21 April.

Compared to the same period in previous years, this represents a two percent increase from 2023 and a significant 47 percent rise from 2022.

In the Visayas, the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices for 15 to 21 April showed a 14 percent growth compared to the 8 to 14 April period.

While consistent with 2023 prices, the current average prices show a 13 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

El Niño syndrome

“The Commission is diligently studying additional measures we can put in place under this extraordinary increase in demand, as a result of the effects of El Niño, and unavailability of supply or reserves,” ERC chairperson and CEO Monalisa C. Dimalanta said.

The Luzon and Visayas grids were still under yellow alert on Thursday as a total of 56 power units were either on prolonged outage or operating with limited capacity.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) declared a yellow alert across Luzon from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. The grid’s capacity yesterday was 14,568 MW, while peak demand was recorded at 13,941 MW.

Meanwhile, the Visayas grid was placed under yellow alert from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.; 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.; and 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. It has an available capacity of 2,829 MW with a peak demand of 2,555 MW.

Relatedly, the ERC said it called out six generation companies to explain the recent outage of their power plants.

The ERC expects to have preliminary findings by the first week of May to determine if showcause orders (SCOs) are needed.

Last year, the ERC imposed approximately P60 million in penalties on 14 generation companies for breaching the allowable number of outage days.

Ninety-five generation companies remain under investigation for exceeding the outage allowances under ERC Resolution No. 10, series of 2020, to determine if these outages are justified or excused under the regulation.

“While we are completing our investigation on the outages, we are not losing sight of the fact that consumers - households and businesses alike — will bear the brunt of unavailable supply and/or high WESM prices,” Dimalanta said.

“That is why, early on, we have emphasized to distribution utilities the importance of contracting for power supply to at least avoid exposure to price spikes in the WESM.”

We have also facilitated the registration of solar-powered facilities for those consumers who can self-provide their power requirements. All these efforts contribute to preparing for these eventualities.”

New capacities expected

While the thin power supply is expected to persist until next month, the Department of Energy (DoE) said it expects that the situation will improve once more power capacity is installed in the grid.

At a media briefing, Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said at least 4,164.92 MW of power projects will come online this year.

To date, 161.20 MW of these committed projects are now in full commercial operation while 835.888 MW are under the testing and commissioning stage.

These power projects represent a mix of both renewable and conventional sources.

Baseload plants will comprise around 678.06 MW, while mid-merit plants will total to 1,320 MW. Peaking plants, on the other hand, will comprise 2,164.92 MW.

Of the expected capacities, 4,030 MW are in Luzon, 80.25 MW are in Visayas and 52.50 MW are in Mindanao. In terms of the timeline, 1,224.655 MW will operate in the 2nd quarter, 1,352.167 MW in the 3rd quarter, and 1,571.154 MW in the 4th quarter.

That is why, early on, we have emphasized to distribution utilities the importance of contracting for power supply to at least avoid exposure to price spikes in the WESM.

Among the committed capacities include the 4x150 MW Mariveles Coal-Fired Power Plant (600 MW) with Unit 1 already under commercial operation last month while the remaining 3 units are under testing and commissioning and are expected to be on full commercial operations by the 3rd quarter of this year.

Additionally, the 3x440 MW Batangas Combined Cycle Power Plant (1,320 MW) of Excellent Energy Resources Inc. is expected to operate by the 4th quarter of this yea

“We call upon the LGUs and other concerned government agencies to proactively engage with energy project developers, prioritize the issuance of permits, and address right-of-way issues promptly to facilitate the seamless implementation of energy projects,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said.

Delays in securing permits and addressing right-of-way issues not only impede the progress of energy projects but also incur additional costs and undermine investor confidence.

By expediting these processes, LGUs can contribute significantly to enhancing the investment climate and fostering economic growth and well-being of constituents in their areas.