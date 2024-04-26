Phl sending nine Olympic volunteers

Two para-athletes from dragon boat will join seven other Filipinos who will serve as volunteers during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Daisy Jane Omega and Brylle Samgel Arombo took the spotlight during the formal introduction at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex as they gear up for the Olympics that will open on 26 July.

Omega, who was born with one of her legs being shorter, told DAILY TRIBUNE that she hopes to inspire People with Disability (PWD) to do more and not let their disabilities hinder their dreams.

Apart from Omega and Arombo, Romina Manahan, Ezra Balingit, Isaac Jefferson Coloma, John Vincent Balawen, Marie Gabrielle Faro, Monica Laura Chavez and Ma. Jeneca Rombaon were also picked as volunteers.

They are set to fly to France on 8 May.

“I’m honored to be one of the first PWD to volunteer there because people would often assist us. It greatly impacts the PWD community and inspires them,” Omega said.

“When they see us volunteering in Paris, it will inspire them to accept themselves and not think it’s the end of the world for them just because they’re disabled.”

Arombo, who has been walking with a prosthetic leg after an accident amputated his leg in 2016, echoed his teammate’s sentiments.

“This is personally empowering for me. Growing up as a sports lover, being in the Paralympics where the most disciplined PWD athletes so they become your inspiration,” Arombo said.

The nine volunteers will also participate in activities besides the Olympics and Paralympics as part of their eight-to-10-month program.