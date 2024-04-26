P4.8-M illegal drugs seized in Angeles City

ANGELES City, Pampanga — The authorities here seized illegal drugs worth P4.8 million in Barangay Malabanias during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., the Angeles Police Drug Enforcement Unit and CIU of Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) arrested two suspects in possession of the said illegal drugs. He identified the suspects as 19-year-old woman named Lexie, a resident of Mabalacat City; and 30-year-old Chinese national Zhe Huang, a resident of Pasay City.

The authorities confiscated 87 grams of suspected shabu worth P591,600; two kilos of Ecstasy drugs worth P4,000,000; chewable Ecstasy (color yellow); 12 packs of Ecstasy (color orange) worth P24,000; and 14 packs of chewable Ecstasy (color orange) worth P28,000.

They also seized 35 grams (seven packs) of Ketamine (salt) worth P50,000; 35 grams (seven packs) of Ketamine (crystal) worth P60,000; and one box of Liquid Marijuana Vape worth P54,000.

The assorted illegal drugs have a total street value of P4,807,600. Both the suspects were arrested during the buy-bust operation at the ABC Hotel parking lot along Don Juico Avenue, Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City, on Wednesday. The two suspects and the evidence were brought at Police Station 4 for proper disposition.

Mayor Lazatin commended the Angeles City Police Office led by ACPO City Director Col. Amado Mendoza for the arrest of the two suspects and the confiscation of illegal drugs. The official cited that this is part of his administration’s thrust to eradicate illegal drugs in the city.

Meanwhile, Lazatin has directed a drug test on all City Hall employees every year. “We aim for a drug-free workplace, and by assuring this, we will continue to conduct anti-drug efforts to reduce if not eliminate the demand of illegal drugs,” he added.