NHA caravan aids 3K Baras residents

Some 3,000 families joined the “People’s Caravan: Serbisyong Dala ay Pag-asa” of the National Housing Authority (NHA) held at Southville 9, Barangay Pinugay, Baras, Rizal on Thursday.

NHA assistant general manager Alvin Feliciano, who represented NHA general manager Joeben Tai, led the caravan activity with Region IV Manager Roderick T. Ibañez, Rizal District Officer-in-Charge Carmencita Concepcion V. Calpo, Rizal 2nd District Board Member Hector Robles and Baras, Rizal Municipal Vice Mayor Kathrine Robles.

The People’s Caravan was launched by the NHA to bring various government services, such as medical, scholarships, jobs, affordable agricultural products, and free legal guidance for the housing beneficiary families.

The Department of Health and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation conducted free medical and dental missions, mobile X-rays and distributed free medicines for beneficiaries seeking medical attention.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided financial assistance to 400 qualified applicants under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program. The Department of Trade and Industry conducted its business capital assistance, providing loans ranging from P5,000 to P200,000 to qualified micro-entrepreneurs of Southville 9.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) conducted a free skills training demonstration and scholarship programs for residents who wanted to expand their livelihood.

The NHA Region IV district office also distributed P17 million worth of emergency housing assistance Program to 3,047 calamity victims in the region.

Among the beneficiaries were 2,674 families whose houses were destroyed by typhoon “Odette,” while the remaining 373 were affected by fire incidents in Palawan.